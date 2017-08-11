New Leak Reveals Redmi Note 5A’s Design & Shares Its Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A has just surfaced, not only did the phone’s design appeared, but also its partial spec sheet and the phone’s pricing. Now, this is not the first time that we’ve seen some leaked info regarding this phone, the device’s retail box popped up last month, and the Redmi Note 5A’s sibling, the Redmi Note 5, also surfaced a couple of times. Both of these devices are expected to arrive in the near future, and while we wait, let’s see what can we expect to get in the Redmi Note 5A’s case.

If you take a look at the provided image, you will be able to see the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A from basically every angle. This phone is made out of metal, it seems, and interestingly enough, this image suggests that the device will ship with a microUSB 2.0 port, which is not that likely, chances are that we’ll get a Type-C port that Xiaomi has been using for a while now. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be placed on the top of the device, and so will a noise canceling microphone, and an IR blaster. All of the device’s physical keys will be included on the right, while a SIM card tray will be available on the left side of this phone. The Redmi Note 5A, if this image is to be believed, will include three capacitive buttons below the display, overview (multitasking), home and back keys, respectively. The company’s branding will be placed on the back of the Redmi Note 5A, and this phone actually resembles a number of previous Redmi-branded handsets.

Now, if the source is to be believed, the Redmi Note 5A will sport a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 64-bit quad-core SoC will fuel this smartphone, and a 3,080mAh battery will also be a part of this package. A 13-megapixel snapper will be placed on the back of the Redmi Note 5A, and a 5-megapixel shooter will be included on the device’s front side. Android 7.1 Nougat will come out of the box here, with MIUI 8 or MIUI 9 on top of it. The Redmi Note 5A will measure 153 x 76.2 x 7.59mm, while it will weigh 150 grams. If the source is to be believed, this smartphone will cost 999 Yuan ($150) in China.

