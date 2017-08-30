New Leak Hints At IFA 2017 Launch Of The Moto X4

A newly leaked photograph that can be seen above hints at an IFA 2017 launch of the Moto X4, Motorola Mobility’s upcoming mid-range Android smartphone that’s been the subject of countless rumors since spring. The image that was originally shared on Wednesday by industry insider Roland Quandt appears to show Motorola’s booth where the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer is presumably planning on showcasing the Moto X4, with latest reports indicating that the device is scheduled to be officially unveiled on September 2, at least in the Philippines.

The Moto X4 was supposedly delayed on several occasions by now, with the device circulating the industry so much that it was even leaked by one of Motorola’s licensed distributors, with nearly all specifications of the handset having already been revealed on numerous occasions in an unofficial capacity. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 630 system-on-chip (SoC), Qualcomm’s new mid-range piece of silicon which the San Diego, California-based tech giant introduced earlier this year. The variant present in the Moto X4 is said to have its eight ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 2.2GHz, previous benchmark sightings of the device have suggested, in addition to revealing that the smartphone is set to be offered in at least two variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, and another one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, both of which are expected to feature a microSD card slot and a 5.2-inch screen, as well as a 3,000mAh battery.

It’s currently unclear which markets will Motorola be targeting with the Moto X4, though some recent rumors suggested that both models of the device will be released in the United States, priced at $349 and $399, respectively. The device is also expected to boast a dual camera setup comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors, in addition to shipping with a 16-megapixel front-facing imaging sensor and running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Provided that the Moto X4 truly ends up making an appearance at the upcoming Berlin, Germany-based trade show, the handset is likely to be released shortly after its reveal and should be available for purchase in all of Motorola’s targeted markets by this year’s holiday season.