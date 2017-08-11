New HTC U11 Update Enables Bluetooth 5.0, 1080p 60fps Video

HTC is now rolling out a new firmware update for its flagship offering, the HTC U11, that will enable two new features – 1080p video recording at 60 frames per second and the support for Bluetooth 5.0 standard. In a recent tweet, the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already announced its intentions to enable video recording at higher frame rates through a software upgrade, though it now clarified that the new feature is restricted to the 1080p resolution. The company stated that the update will roll out to all units of the HTC U11, although it may still take weeks or even months before it’s available on a global level.

The newly added support for Bluetooth 5.0 designates an update to a more advanced connectivity standard which improves the maximum data throughput of every link to approximately 2Mbps. The increased bandwidth also allows the handset to connect to two sets of wireless devices, like speakers and headphones, at the same time. Owners of the HTC U11 should also expect increased range of every link while simultaneously experiencing a reduction in power consumption. It is not yet clear why the Taiwanese tech company did not include the standard when its offering was launched but this may be related to the forthcoming launch of Android 8.0 O or general driver issues. The new operating system version natively supports the Bluetooth Low Energy technology and the software upgrade that is currently rolling out also includes a new security patch, though it’s currently unclear whether that’s the one for July or August.

The addition of the 1080p 60fps video recording and Bluetooth 5.0 support adds to the long list of features that the HTC U11 already sports. In terms of the internal hardware, the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor from Qualcomm. The device includes either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal flash storage. The HTC U11 sports a 3,000mAh battery that isn’t removable, in addition to boasting support for Edge Sense, HTC’s proprietary technology which entails a pressure-sensitive frame incorporated into the body of the handset which allows users to quickly perform a number of actions by simply squeezing the device.