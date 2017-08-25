New Google Voice Bug Prevents Users From Receiving Messages

A number of Google Voice users recently took to the official product forums of the Alphabet-owned company to complain about a bug that’s preventing them from receiving text messages. The issue was originally reported on Thursday and confirmed by approximately a dozen people, none of whom provided much more details on the matter, save for an occasional mention of their device and wireless carrier of choice. A Google representative confirmed that the Mountain View, California-based Internet firm is currently in the process of investigating reports of Google Voice not working as intended but didn’t elaborate on that statement. The bug itself is presumably not associated with any particular device or carrier though it also seems to only be affecting a minority of users, though it remains to be seen what their devices and software they’re running have in common.

Several users who acknowledged experiencing the problem have said that it only affects incoming messages and that they are still able to send SMSs but just cannot receive answers to them, whereas the person who first reported the bug claimed that her business and a handful of Google Voice number it uses is suffering as a result of the ordeal, with the employees being unable to receive text messages with Google Voice for hours. The author of the thread that was posted on the Google Product Forums on Thursday also stated that some users rebooted their devices and even tried checking for new messages via computers using the same accounts, adding that neither of those methods yielded any results.

For the time being, a Google representative simply asked users for patience while the firm investigates the reports and promised that an update on the situation will be provided to them as soon as one is available. Having just recently launched Android 8.0 Oreo, Google’s software teams are currently hunting for bugs on a variety of fronts, though the time it takes them to resolve individual cases greatly varies on a per-issue basis and it remains to be seen how quickly will the company fix the newly uncovered problem with the Google Voice service.