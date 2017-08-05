New Galaxy S9 Concept Boasts Four Cameras And A 4K Display

A new Galaxy S9 concept made its way online earlier this week, with its author envisioning a device that’s essentially a slightly smaller and more powerful version of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 that Samsung is set to announce later this month. The smartphone depicted in the video and gallery below is equipped with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 2,160 by 3,840 pixels and has a fingerprint scanner embedded into its screen. Its design is completely bezel-less, with the phone sporting a top-to-bottom display that wraps around the long edges of its case and also houses an iris scanner and a front-facing dual camera setup comprised of two 8-megapixel imaging sensors, its creator revealed.

The newly unveiled concept model of the Galaxy S9 is 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm in size and doesn’t feature a camera bump, with its primary photography setup actually being embedded into the rear panel of the device. The two main sensors of the handset are of the 16-megapixel variety and are accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, though the concept lacks a heart rate monitor. The overall look of the phone is extremely similar to that of the Galaxy Note 8 and the actual Galaxy S9 is likely to be radically different than the device seen here, though a number of its features may be what Samsung is striving for in the future; completely eliminating bezels from a smartphone while simultaneously equipping it with four cameras that don’t protrude from its case and having both an iris and fingerprint scanner embedded into its display panel would possibly result in a revolutionary product, though it’s still unlikely that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) will be able to make all of those breakthroughs at once as soon as next spring when the Galaxy S9 is expected to be introduced.

Rumors about the successor to this year’s Galaxy S8 lineup have already started circulating the industry earlier this summer, with some insiders claiming that the Galaxy S9 will be powered by Samsung’s new system-on-chip (SoC) called the Exynos 9810 built on the 8nm process node, whereas its U.S. variants are thought to feature a Qualcomm-made 7nm piece of silicon. Samsung traditionally announces new additions to the Galaxy S series at Mobile World Congress in late February, though the company delayed this year’s launch and only unveiled its new flagships in late March, so it remains to be seen whether it sticks to that new schedule in 2018.