New Galaxy Note 8 Teaser Image Pops Up With S Pen Stylus

The Galaxy Note 8 is definitely one of the most anticipating handsets of this year, and a new image which allegedly shows off this smartphone has just popped up. This image was shared by Evan Blass aka @evleaks on Twitter, and it basically lets us take a look at the phone’s render. This image more or less confirms that the previously leaked images were accurate, as the device will ship with a curved display on the sides, and it will resemble the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus handsets quite a bit.

Now, in addition to the design of the device, well, the design of its front side, we also get to take a look at the S Pen stylus which will ship with the phone. This S Pen stylus will come with a button on the side, which is something we’ve seen in previous iterations, and it will resemble the S Pen stylus which shipped with the Galaxy Note 7, and which is currently shipping with the Galaxy Note FE. This teaser image also comes with the ‘Do Bigger Things’ tagline, which is a tagline Samsung used for its Galaxy Note 8 event announcement. Speaking of which, the Galaxy Note 8 will get announced on August 23, and chances are that it will go on sale in mid-September, well, at least if the latest rumors are to be believed. There you have it, this image does not reveal anything we haven’t seen already, in terms of the Galaxy Note 8’s design, but it does reconfirm previous leaks.

That being said, the Galaxy Note 8 specs actually surfaced quite recently, so we pretty much know what to expect in that regard as well. According to the leaked spec sheet, the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device will be fueled by the Exynos 8895 SoC by Samsung in some markets, while the Snapdragon 835 will fuel the phone in the US. Two 12-megapixel shooters will be included on the back of this phone, and a 3,300mAh battery will be a part of the package as well, and it will offer fast charging. The device will, allegedly, first ship in Midnight Black and Maple Gold color variants, while the Deep Sea Blue and Orchid Gray models will arrive later on.