New Galaxy Note 8 Ads Feature Kendrick Lamar & Calvin Harris

The United States branch of Samsung Electronics on Sunday released a couple of new ads for the Galaxy Note 8, its latest and greatest Android flagship which the company announced last Wednesday. The two 15-second videos that can be seen below promote the smartphone’s unique capabilities enabled by the new iteration of Samsung’s S Pen stylus, with the ads showing the Galaxy Note 8’s Live Messages feature and Samsung’s proprietary mobile drawing app. The ads are also accompanied by some popular music, with the clip titled “Communicate” featuring the censored version of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” while showing one possible use case of Live Messages. Likewise, the “Away” video is presented with the tunes of Calvin Harris’s “My Way.” Both videos are succinct and straightforward, looking to quickly capture one’s attention with colorful visuals and recognizable music, with featured excerpts from both Lamar and Harris’s tracks being focused on the themes of uniqueness and innovation, concepts that Samsung is adamant to both pursue and advertise with its high-end offerings like the Galaxy Note 8.

The smartphone itself boasts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and a tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio, with its screen curving around the long edges of its case and leaving little room for the top and bottom bezels of the device. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), depending on the region, features 6GB of RAM, and will be offered in three variants boasting 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of storage space expandable by up to additional 256GB via a microSD card. The Galaxy Note 8 is also Samsung’s first handset with a dual camera setup, boasting an imaging system comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors – a wide-angle module with an aperture of f/1.7 and a telephoto lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The top bezel of the device features an 8-megapixel (f/1.7) secondary sensor, whereas the left side of its case houses a physical Bixby key, with the phone itself running a heavily modified version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Galaxy Note 8 can currently be pre-ordered in most parts of the world and will be available for purchase come September 15. Consumers who place an advanced order on the new phablet are also eligible for a number of pre-order incentives and former owners of the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 can save as much as $425 on the flagship by trading in their current smartphone.