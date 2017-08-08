New Carmageddon: Crashers Mobile Game Now Out On Android

Fans of the long-running Carmageddon series and mobile drag racing games will be happy to learn that there is a brand new entry in the series that fits both niches. Carmageddon: Crashers is a straightforward, crash-and-burn drag racing title brought to you by developer Stainless Games Ltd. The premise of the game is fairly simple, as cars start out at opposite ends of the track and speed toward one another for maximum impact. According to the app’s description, the main concept behind the game is to “Wreck or be wrecked!” As with other games in the series, this probably isn’t one that’s suitable for kids to play since Crashers has been rated Mature 17+ for violence, blood and gore, and strong language. With that said, it looks like a ton of fun to play, barring one or two caveats.

The first possibly bad news is that Carmageddon: Crashers requires an online connection to be played, which may prove to be a problem to some mobile gamers. Some reviewers who posted on the Google Play Store have also said that the game strays too far from the formula that made the Carmageddon series so popular. With that said, the vehicles and overall feel of the game should be familiar to anybody who has played any of Stainless Games-made other titles, especially the racing ones; vehicles are purchased and upgraded, in this case for destructive purposes and for speed and stability, and new cars can be acquired with currency that’s earned by racing. There are updates for visuals, as well, and a ton of different cars to try out. Once the race starts, players are tasked with keeping an RPM needle in the sweet spot before continuing to tap at intervals to perfectly shift gears. Of course, this is Carmageddon, so there are also unlocks and in-game purchases that will “fry” race fans for points as drivers speed headlong into one another. The game also provides power-ups and sponsor boosts to bolster performance and income as its story mode progresses.

The goal of Carmageddon: Crashers is to wreck and beat out all of the other competitors in the game. That may sound a little too run-of-the-mill for a Carmageddon-branded game, but the developers have also promised to provide users with new vehicles and zones to try out with future updates. There are also several mini-boss levels and zone bosses to defeat, which should add some interesting twists to the core gameplay formula of this title. Carmageddon: Crashes is free to play but features in-app purchases for those that can’t wait to unlock things.