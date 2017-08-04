New 7-Inch Honor-Branded Tablet Gets Certified By TENAA

A new Honor-branded tablet has just popped up on TENAA and got certified. The Honor BG2-UO1 is the model number of this tablet, and we’re still not sure what will this tablet be called once the company announces it. In any case, TENAA is China’s equivalent to the FCC, so this information is pretty accurate, and as part of this certification process, TENAA shared both images of this tablet, as well as its spec sheet, so we have plenty of info to take a look at.

The Honor GB2-UO1 is made out of metal, while Honor’s branding is present on both the front and back side of this device. On the back, this tablet sports a single camera, and the LED flash is nowhere to be found. Now, in terms of specs, we’re looking at a 7-inch tablet here which comes with a display resolution of 1024 x 600, and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery is included in this package. The device will be available in Streamer Gold and Sky Gray color variants, according to TENAA, and it will be fueled by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz, though TENAA did not share the brand or the model of that SoC. This tablet will pack in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage, in case you’re wondering, and Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, along with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin. You’ll get either EMUI 5.0 or EMUI 5.1 here, we’ll have to wait for Honor to introduce the device in order to be sure which version exactly will ship with it. The Honor GB2-UO1 will measure 187.6 x 103.7 x 8.6mm, while it will weigh 275 grams.

Honor had introduced a number of interesting devices this year, while the Honor 9 is quite probably the most popular one. The Honor 9 is the company’s flagship handset, and despite that, it’s quite affordable, though it’s available only in Asia and Europe at the moment. The Honor BG2-UO1 tablet will be yet another affordable Honor-branded device, we still do not how much will it cost, but Honor is expected to launch it soon, and it will almost certainly cost way less than $150.

