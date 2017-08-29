Netflix Leads In Original Content According To Millennials

A recent report from LendEDU points to a significant number of Millennials favoring original content from Netflix than original content provided by other streaming service providers. While leading competitors such as Hulu or Amazon’s Prime service only managed to collectively take 7 percent of the viewers, Netflix came away with 79 percent of the votes. Hulu managed only 4 percent of the tally, while Amazon Prime took 3 percent. In fact, even in combination with premium subscription services focused on traditional cable channels like Showtime or HBO – which managed 14 percent of the vote – LendEDU says Netflix won the poll by 58 percent.

That’s significant for several reasons. Not least of all, Millennials – individuals ages 18 to 34 – represent the largest and most digitally active block of watchers. That adds quite a bit of credence to the source’s claim that they will be the determining factor in who wins the battle for “best original content” which could, in turn, have an impact on who wins the overall streaming media battle. As to Netflix’s numbers, LendEDU states that earlier reports have shown that 92 percent of Millennials had Netflix or access to a Netflix account and that the company is currently valued at $13.6 billion, with 93 billion users across the global market. This also has a significant bearing on the company since other recent reports suggest that more people than ever before are looking for alternatives to paid television subscriptions. Noteworthy original content being created by streaming providers will likely aid in the decision-making process if that content is perceived to be better and that certainly seems to be the case with Millennials. According to LendEDU, Netflix is winning the overall war on two separate “fronts.” Namely, the company has “better original content” and has a head-start over its competitors in the digital streaming space.

That all adds up to paint what looks like a bright future for the company, in spite of past debt problems and the recently announced loss of Disney-branded content on the platform. More specifically, if the company can continue creating well-received, top quality original content, it is very unlikely that it will lose its position as the top service Millennials turn to for entertainment.