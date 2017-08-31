Netflix Adds HDR Playback for the LG V30

Netflix has updated its help section on its website to show that LG’s latest smartphone, the V30, does indeed support HDR playback from Netflix. The LG V30 is joining the Sony Xperia XZ Premium with HDR support on Netflix, while the LG G6 remains the only smartphone to have Dolby Vision support from Netflix. This means that those that do pick up the LG V30 later this year, will be able to experience some incredible looking content from Netflix. Now it’s important to note that not everything on Netflix has HDR support, similar to 4K. If it does have HDR support, it’ll be listed in the description – similar to whether or not its in HD, Full HD or 4K. It’s important to also note that the LG V30 will need to be running the latest firmware and have the latest version of Netflix installed to get HDR support.

The LG V30 was just announced today in Berlin. The South Korean company announced its latest flagship at the IFA trade show, and it’s been getting rave reviews. Now we knew that the LG V30 was going to be made specifically for content consumption – and also have a great camera, as the V series has always had. But it is also a pretty beastly device. It sports a 6-inch P-OLED display, with a Quad HD+ resolution of 2880×1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available inside for adding even more storage if you do happen to need it.

So far, LG has not yet announced when the V30 will be available outside of Korea, but it appears to be around October or so. Which is still quite a ways away, so users will have to wait a bit to enjoy Netflix HDR content on their LG V30. This is a feature that LG definitely has over Samsung and its Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, so if you watch a lot of video content, the LG V30 may be a great choice for your next smartphone.