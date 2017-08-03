NBC’s $49.99 Premier League Pass Is Now Live

NBC’s Premier League Pass is now live ahead of the start of the upcoming season. This is a service first announced by NBC at the end of June and one which is squarely aimed at those interested in watching coverage of the upcoming 2017/2018 Premier League (EPL) season. However, unlike other specific streaming services, Premier League Pass does not provide viewers with unlimited access to EPL coverage and instead looks to offer a limited amount of coverage in return for a reduced fee – compared to accessing NBCSN through a cable (or OTT) subscription.

In total, Premier League Pass offers access to 130 league games over the course of the season and does cost $49.99 per year to subscribe to the service. This is a flat fee and so it has to paid annually at the point of purchase with no additional options to break down the total amount on a quarterly or monthly basis. For those who are specifically interested in one or two teams (and not the entire league), then NBC has previously confirmed that at least three games per team will be on offer as part of the full 130 game coverage. In addition, the new pass will also provide a greater degree of general EPL coverage, through the inclusion of a number of on-demand shows (including Match of the Day), as well as the ability to watch some full matches as replay events.

An important point to note for those who do already subscribe to NBCSN, NBC had previously confirmed that games that are shown through Premier League Pass will not be accessible through an NBCSN subscription. Which means those subscribers will in effect, now lose access to 130 games, compared to the access that was on offer during previous seasons through NBCSN. As a result, the only way now to get unfiltered access to all of the Premier League games in the US is to purchase a Premier League Pass in addition to subscribing to NBCSN. According to today’s announcement from NBC, a Premier League Pass subscription is valid from today (August 3) through until May 20, 2018. More details available through the link below.