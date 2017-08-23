Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage Game Announced For Android

A brand new Naruto game is coming soon from Bandai Namco Entertainment, and it will be a mobile-exclusive Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage. The company has announced this game with a short gameplay trailer, showing how mechanics will blend base-building of Clash of Clans and high-octane action of main Naruto games from consoles and PCs, although set in isometric perspective instead of allowing full 3D movement. Players will therefore get to build their forts, invade other players’ bases and get to play as colorful cast of popular anime series like titular Naruto and Boruto, but also Sasuke, Itachi, Sakura, and many others.

This is the second mobile Naruto game coming from Bandai Namco, a Final Fantasy-style RPG Ultimate Ninja Blazing being the predecessor, and the publisher is promising much greater production value in this game with nearly console-like graphics fidelity. Besides the artstyle that is a clear take on the Naruto Shippuden games, there are many famous ninja moves players might remember from the previous games, along with spectacular animations and short clips from the show. Being the multiplayer-centric game, Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage will offer both player vs player and co-op missions, although the publisher has yet to announce specifics like how many players will be able to duke it out on the same battleground. The other major part of the game, building a fortress and its defenses, looks rather similar to numerous games that are dominating the mobile market, with a typical fare of building traps and raising walls around central camp. A small spin on this genre, though, is that players won’t guide massive armies into battle, but only a select few characters. Fans of the show will sure find many references to both Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations animes.

Naruto X Boruto Ninja Voltage will be a free to play game with microtransactions in the form of in-game currency. Bandai Namco has yet to announce the release date and other features of the game, but has confirmed that it will have a worldwide launch some time in 2017. Players eager to start playing as soon as the game launches can pre-register over at the game’s Japanese website and claim in-game rewards like currency and an additional character. As usual, depending on the number of pre-registered players, the rewards may vary.