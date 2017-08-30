Mystery Coolpad Device Hits GFX Bench With 6GB RAM In Tow

A mysterious new device from the relatively unknown handset maker, Coolpad, looks to have just hit GFXBench bearing the model number VCR-I0. The device bears quite a few similarities to several other smartphones made by the manufacturer, including a couple that has been announced more recently by the company, namely the Coolpad M7 or the Coolpad Cool Play 6. However, benchmarks do not always show the whole picture and there are plenty of differences between any of those known or rumored devices and the outlined specifications for VCR-10. That means the benchmark most likely points to a completely different device altogether. Regardless of which scenario turns out to be true, the specs associated with the VCR-10 place it solidly in the upper end of the mid-tier handset category.

The benchmark for the Coolpad VCR-10 shows the device arriving with a Coolpad-skinned version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, laid out onto a 5.5-inch HD screen with 5-finger gesture support. Powering that is a Qualcomm-branded octa-core SoC, clocked at 1.4GHz and coupled with an Adreno 510 graphics chip. It can probably be assumed those specs point to the Snapdragon 625 SoC, specifically. That, in turn, will be backed up by a very generous 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. As to the cameras, the benchmark reveals a 12-megapixel main sensor capable of shooting both photos and video at above 4K resolutions. The camera is also listed as having HDR, autofocus, and face detection built in. Meanwhile, the VCR-10 features an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. While the benchmark doesn’t give away any too many other hardware specifics, the device in question does come with a single SIM slot and the wealth of other sensors that have come to be expected with a mid-to-upper tier device.

That all adds up to another solid mid-level offering from the company, but there’s really no easy way to determine whether this is a brand new device or something that has previously been rumored, unveiled, or leaked. Until the company comes forward with a device that more solidly matches up to the above-listed specs, it’s simply unclear what device this could be.