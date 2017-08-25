Mysterious, ‘Bezel-Less’ Smartphone Surfaces With Flyme OS

A rather interesting smartphone has just surfaced online, and even though the source is claiming this is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, it definitely is not. This handset is running Meizu’s Flyme OS, so it’s obviously not a Xiaomi-branded phone. Having said that, the device offers a really interesting design, its bezels are extremely thin, and it actually resembles the LG G6, at least to an extent. If not for the UI, though, this phone would definitely look like a successor to the Xiaomi Mi MIX, as it sports a really small chin below its display, while the rest of its bezels are proportional.

This image gets really blurry when we zoom in to see more design-related info, but the earpiece seems to be missing, at least its regular earpiece. It is possible that it is well-hidden, and this image is too blurry to confirm it’s there, though. On the other hand, it is possible that this phone will utilize some sort of a new tech which means it won’t even have a regular earpiece. As far as buttons are concerned, this image does not really let us see any physical keys, as the wrong side of the device is pointed towards the camera, and as far as navigation keys are concerned, the device will either sport a set of capacitive buttons below the display, or a set of on-screen buttons. If on-screen buttons will be included here, they were hidden at the time of taking this image, as they’re not showing up on the display.

If this phone ends up sport on-screen keys, it will be the first Meizu-branded handset to sport such a set of buttons. Meizu’s devices traditionally have a multifunctional home key, and in the last couple of years, the company’s devices only sport that one button below the display which acts as a physical home button, capacitive back key and a fingerprint scanner, while no buttons were included next to it. If legit, this phone will change a lot of things for the company, as it doesn’t seem to sport the company’s mBack button below the display. In any case, if there’s any truth here, more info will surface in the near future.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus