Motorola’s Moto X4 Has Amazon’s Alexa Included, As Well As Google Assistant

Motorola finally took the wraps off of the much anticipated Moto X4 earlier today at IFA in Berlin. The company’s latest mid-range smartphone is actually quite the looker. It sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor – one of the only smartphones to have it at this point – and 3GB of RAM with 32GB of storage. But perhaps the most interesting feature here is the Amazon Alexa integration. Motorola has included Alexa into the Moto X4 in the US and the UK (those are the only places where Alexa is available right now). Joining only two other smartphones with Alexa integration, the HTC U11 and the Huawei Mate 9.

With Alexa included in the Moto X4, users will get the choice of using either Alexa or the Google Assistant on their new Moto X4, or both. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to replace the Google Assistant with Alexa – a la, press the home button to bring up Alexa. And it also will only work when you open the app, so that means that it will not be always listening. Which is a bit of a bummer, but kind of expected. With Alexa included, users will be able to use Alexa to control their home, check on the weather and so much more – there are over 20,000 Alexa skills currently available, with more and more on the way. And users will be able to use this without buying an Alexa product like the Amazon Echo or Amazon Tap.

The Moto X4 isn’t yet available in the US, the company has said that it will be available in the US later this year – but has not given a release date nor pricing for the smartphone. It is coming to Europe though. It’s only Motorola’s second smartphone with a dual-camera setup, and it’s a slightly different setup from the Moto Z2 Force, with the second camera being a 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (up to 120-degree field of view). Which is more the way that LG is doing their dual-camera setup right now. The Moto X4 is a great looking smartphone, and those that use Alexa are going to love the integration here.