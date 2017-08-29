Motorola Teases September 2 Event, Is The Moto X4 Coming?

Motorola’s official Philippines Facebook page has just shared something rather interesting, an event confirmation for September 2. The company will be holding an event on the said date, and the provided image actually teases the ‘hellomoto X’ announcement at the said event. The event will kick off at 6PM (local time), and it will be hosted by two Filipino actors, Nadine Lustre and James Reid. So, will this be the Moto X4 launch event? Well, it is possible, it seems a bit weird that this event was not teased by the company’s global site, but this is not all that surprising for Motorola.

If the company intends to introduce the Moto X4 on September 2, that means that the phone will not launch during Lenovo’s event at IFA, as some rumors have been suggesting. Motorola did not introduce the Moto X-branded smartphone last year, but it seems like one will be arriving this year, as the phone already got certified by the FCC in the US, and it has also popped up in Brazil, at Antel agency. According to some recently surfaced info, the Moto X4 might cost around €350 in Europe, though chances are that the company will introduce more than one storage variant of this device, so it remains to be seen how accurate these leaks are. The Moto X4 will not be the company’s all-new flagship, Motorola did introduce its Moto Z2 Force flagship back in July, the Moto X4 will be Motorola’s mid-range offering, though it will be a rather powerful mid-range smartphone.

The Moto X4, if rumors are to be believed, will be made out of metal, and it will sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device is rumored to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable storage. The device will probably ship with the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery will be included in this package as well. The phone is rumored to include two cameras on its back, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel snappers, while a single 16-megapixel shooter will probably be included on the device’s front side. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and it is quite likely that this handset will include two SIM card slots.