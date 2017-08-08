Motorola Stream Wireless Headphones Now On Sale In The UK

New Motorola Stream wireless earbuds have now arrived for sale in the U.K. with a price tag of £79.99 (around $104). The newly launched accessory is produced by Binatone, although branded with the Motorola name as part of a licensing deal, and will also go on sale in the U.S and some other markets at some point in the next month, according to Motorola. The wireless in-ear headphones are for now exclusively available in the U.K. from retail giant Argos and are currently in stock for collection or same-day delivery on the company’s online site.

Marketed as the ideal accessory for commuters or those with an active lifestyle, the Motorola Stream truly wireless earbuds have no wire connecting the two buds, allowing complete freedom of movement. They come with three pairs of ear gels in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, so users can find the best possible fit for them. The stereo earbuds have a LiPo battery offering up to two hours of playtime on a single charge via Bluetooth connectivity, and come with a storage case that doubles as a charger that offers an extra four hours of playing time per charge, so six hours in total. The earbuds offer hands-free functionality via their built-in mic, and the accessory is compatible with Siri and Google Now for voice commands. The silicon earpieces are splash-resistant in accordance with the IP54 certification standard.

Argos also sells the Motorola Verve Loop Sports Headphones in Silver or Black color options at a price of £34.99 ($45). This accessory is also produced by Binatone and launched in the U.K. in March. Additionally, the retailer offers the Motorola Verve Life Loop Plus Sports Headphones in Black for £44.99 ($58). Another new accessory was also revealed recently as part of Binatone’s Motorola accessories line, a wide-angle dash cam for cars with Full HD video capabilities. This device will launch in the U.K. and U.S. with a (still unconfirmed) price of approximately $99 (around £77). It will be superior to Motorola’s first dash cam that launched earlier this year and is set to have a 4-inch screen on the back with a resolution of 854 x 480 and a microSD card slot.