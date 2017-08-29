Motorola Launches Moto G5S And Moto G5S Plus In India

Motorola had introduced two new smartphones earlier this month, the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, and those two phones were just reintroduced for the Indian smartphone market. The Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are both made out of metal, and they’re quite similar in terms of the design, though the Moto G5S Plus is a more powerful smartphone, and unlike the Moto G5S, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back.

Both of these phones sport 4GB of RAM and 3,000mAh non-removable batteries with Turbo Charging, but they’re quite different in regards to other specs. The Moto G5S sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 32GB of expandable storage. The Moto G5S Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD panel, and it also offers microSD card expansion, but comes with 64GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Moto G5S, while its big brother comes with the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. Now, camera sensors are also different here, the Moto G5S sports a 16-megapixel rear-facing snapper, and a 5-megapixel front-facing one, while the Moto G5S Plus offers two 13-megapixel shooters on the back, and a single 8-megapixel camera on its front side. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on both smartphones, and both devices also offers a front-facing fingerprint scanner. Two SIM card slots are also included in both of these smartphones, and both ship with Bluetooth 4.2 as well. The Moto G5S measures 150 x 73.5 x 8.2-9.5mm, while it weighs 157 grams. The Moto G5S Plus is, of course, a larger smartphone, it measures 153.5 x 76.2 x 8-9.5mm, and it weighs 168 grams.

The Moto G5S comes in Fine Gold and Lunar Gray color variants, while it costs Rs. 13,999 ($219) in India. The Moto G5S Plus, on the other hand, is available in Blush Gold and Lunar Gray colors, and costs Rs. 15,999 ($250) in the country. Both phones will become available for purchase exclusively from Amazon India starting today at midnight. Now, this exclusivity applies only to online sales, as both phones will be available across Indian from various retail stores, though the company did not release any more details regarding that.