Motorola Introduces Affordable Pulse Escape Headphones

Motorola is set to introduce a new over the ear wireless headphone to its Pulse family of headset products, expanding the company’s wide array of audio solutions for customers. Called the Pulse Escape, this new headphone will be up for grabs soon starting from $55 up to $60, though there is no exact date for its availability. While the headphone is designed with consumers in mind, the product is said to offer a performance that resembles a studio quality with its noise isolation technology and 40mm drivers, according to Motorola. In case you were wondering how long you can use Pulse Escape outside, Motorola claims the headset can last up to 6 hours of playtime to provide an uninterrupted experience to users while using the headset anywhere.

The Pulse Escape also ships with large ear cups that can be folded to help you save space if you are planning to bring the headphone anywhere. The range of its wireless Bluetooth feature can also reach up to 60 feet, which means you can bring the Pulse Escape with you to a considerable distance while still being able to listen to your favorite music. Also, the wireless nature of the headphone allows for freedom of movement while listening to music. To help consumers use the device in hands-free mode, Motorola included a native microphone to the headphone as well as added a voice command feature to Pulse Escape, complementing the play, pause and volume buttons. Pulse Escape also ships with a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB charging port located on the right ear cup. Other features of the headset include Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity and an IPX4 certification for water splash protection. The headphone is designed and produced by Binatone, a manufacturer of consumer electronic products equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, under a licensing agreement with Motorola.

Motorola also seems to be expanding its suite of audio products recently, as the company has just made its Motorola Stream wireless earbuds available to purchase in the United Kingdom for £79.99 (around $104). Other audio solutions offered by Motorola include the VerveLife headphones and earphones, which were introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February last year.