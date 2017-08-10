Motorola Gamepad Moto Mod Now Available for Pre-Order

Along with the Moto Z2 Force last month, Motorola unveiled two new Moto Mods. One of which went on sale today, in the 360 Camera mod for $299, and the other went up for pre-order today at Verizon, which is the Gamepad Moto Mod. The Gamepad Moto Mod will cost you around $79, which isn’t a bad price for what you’re getting here, considering this is a full gamepad for your Moto Z2 Force or Moto Z2 Play (or last year’s Moto Z smartphone lineup). This is a Verizon exclusive, so it won’t be coming to other carriers nor Motorola.com, and the same goes for the red JBL SoundBoost 2 Moto Mod that was announced earlier this year with the Moto Z2 Play.

The Gamepad Moto Mod is a full gamepad for your Moto Z2 Force. Simply pop your smartphone into the Gamepad and you’re good to go. There’s no pairing needed here, which also keeps the input lag out. Seeing as with most Bluetooth controllers out there, you’ll need to deal with some input lag since it’s working over Bluetooth, this Moto Mod skips that. There is a 1035mAh battery inside this Gamepad Moto Mod, so it won’t be using your phone’s battery when you want to do some gaming. Of course, the actual game will use your phone’s battery, but the Gamepad won’t. Motorola says that this Gamepad will offer around 8 hours of gameplay on a single charge. So that’s more than enough for a good long gaming session on your smartphone.

Most Android games are compatible with gamepads like this one here, so most games that you play on your smartphone will work fine with the Gamepad Moto Mod, which has two joysticks, and a D-Pad which really will come in handy. Now this Gamepad is actually something that users had been asking Motorola to make since it debuted Moto Mods last year, so it’s good to see it finally become available. The Gamepad Moto Mod will be shipping on August 25th, and it’s likely that it will also be available in your local Verizon stores on that date, or shortly thereafter.