Motorola Confirms Moto X4 Will Arrive In The US In The Fall

Following in the footsteps of the company’s flagship smartphone for 2017, the Moto Z2 Force, Motorola has now announced a new addition to its Moto X line as the Moto X4. Unlike the Moto Z2 Force, the Moto X4 is by design a less premium device, and by the same token is also designed to be a more affordable phone. Speaking of which, along with the main introduction to this new 2017 Moto X device, Motorola has also now provided some details on the US availability of the Moto X4 – although not anything too detailed

First up, the Moto X4 is not due to become available in the US until later in the year. While it is now being showcased at IFA 2017, the showcasing is only a preview of the smartphone with Motorola confirming that the Moto X4 will become available in the US “later this fall” and following an initial launch period in September which will see the Moto X4 becoming available in a select number of European countries. As a result there is no current firm date on when interested buyers in the US will be able to pick up the Moto X4. Although, it is coming. Likewise, Motorola has yet to provide any detailed information on the US pricing of the Moto X4. With the only confirmed pricing coming through being the €399 price that the smartphone will launch for in Europe. To put this into some perspective, this price roughly equates to $475. Whether it will launch at that price exactly remains to be seen, although it seems likely to be a good guide price for now. Especially considering that this is a smartphone that is designed to be a more affordable option compared to the Moto Z2 Force. Which for reference currently costs just over $700. With the spec differences in mind, it stands to reason that the Moto X4 will be available at a significantly lower price.

On the topic of those specs, the Moto X4 seems to be a device which looks to strike a balance between price and performance. So for instance, the display comes in at 5.2-inches, while the resolution comes in at 1920 x 1080. Likewise, the main internals consist of 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC. Cameras are an area where the Moto X4 does look to excel though, as like the Moto Z2 Force, the Moto X4 employs a dual rear camera setup. Although compared to the Moto Z2 Force’s twin 12-megapixel cameras, the Moto X4 rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel camera coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Additional features include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 3,000 mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0 support, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.1 (Nougat). In addition to greater levels of durability, such as an IP68-certified body.