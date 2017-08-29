Motorola Confirms Android Oreo For The Moto G5S, G5S Plus

Earlier today Motorola launched the new Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India, and interestingly enough the duo’s release in the region was accompanied by an official confirmation that Google’s latest mobile OS version, Android Oreo, is planned to arrive on both smartphones at a later date. As of yet, no exact launch time frames have been revealed for the two devices which run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Android 8.0 Oreo was released earlier this month when it made its way onto the Google Pixel smartphone series. Its availability will continue to expand and many original equipment manufacturers are currently working on bringing the latest mobile OS versions to their most popular smartphones. Motorola is one of them and the company seems to be eager to provide Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus owners with Android Oreo in the future, according to a recent official tweet from Motorola India. Motorola is well-known for its near-stock approach toward Android, which in turn often allows the company to prepare software updates at a faster pace compared to other OEMs who rely on heavier proprietary mobile software suites. As for what new features can be expected from Android Oreo once it lands on the Moto G5S series, some of the more notable additions include a Picture-in-Picture mode which allows a second application to run in a resizable thumbnail on top of a different full-screen app, pushing the concept of multi-window mode to a new level. Another useful addition comes in the form of Notification Dots which give users the option to glimpse at app notifications directly from the app’s shortcut, and of course, the latest OS version promises better performance and improved security, as well as many other functionalities.

Spec-wise, the Moto G5S and G5S Plus carry full HD display panels which are of the 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch variety. The former makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3GB of RAM, whereas the latter is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset and can be acquired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In India, the smaller variant costs approximately $219, whereas the larger model starts at around $250.