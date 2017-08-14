Moto Z2 Force Users Reporting Jelly Screen Distortion Issues

The Moto Z2 Force was officially announced last month and recently released for some buyers, but there are now reports of a jelly-like screen distortion affecting some units. The issue appears similar to the jelly scrolling effect first noted back in June that affected some OnePlus 5 handsets, and led some buyers to return their devices. Users of the affected OnePlus 5 handsets noted there was some disturbance with the visuals when scrolling vertically, and now an early adopter of the new Motorola flagship has posted some videos illustrating the same problem with the Moto Z2 Force.

The two videos below this article come from one Daniel Marchena, and the first shows the warping issue on the Moto Z2 Force when scrolling. When watching the video it’s worth focusing on the word ‘Display’ to see the problem more clearly. Marchena also compared the way in which the panel refreshes to that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which refreshes in the opposite direction from top to bottom, as shown in the second video, and suggests that the glitch could possibly be caused by the display being mounted in an inverted direction. This was also thought to be the case for the similar problem that affected the OnePlus 5, and OnePlus first said that a software fix would be distributed, before reversing its stance and referring to it as a natural phenomenon dubbed as the “persistence of vision.” Furthermore, Marchena notes that the issue with the Moto Z2 Force is so obvious that Lenovo engineers are unlikely to have missed it, indicating that its configuration was a deliberate design choice. However, if this was the case, the problem would likely affect all units and not just some, and a number of Moto Z2 Force owners later took online to claim that their smartphones aren’t exhibiting similar issues

The Moto Z2 Force is a metal smartphone with Moto Mods compatibility, powered by the Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and featuring 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card, and a 5.5-inch display with a QHD resolution. Motorola presented the device as its first true 2017 flagship that should compete with the likes of the Galaxy S8 and HTC U11, though it remains to be seen how well does the smartphone fare on the market.