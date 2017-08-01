Moto Z2 Force Price Is Slashed $80 By Motorola

Motorola appears to have slashed its latest flagship’s price tag by $80 for no official reason. Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force was only announced last week and at the event, the company confirmed a price tag of $799 for the phone. Now, though, the company’s official website appears to be showing a new, lower price, hinting at the possibility that Motorola may have had a change of heart.

The Lenovo-owned company is yet to officially confirm any changes in pricing, so there is still a chance that this could simply be a mistake. Nonetheless, the company’s website is now listing a $720 price tag, which represents an $80 reduction over the original, while also listing a lower monthly payment option. Initially, Motorola said the device would be available for $33.33 per month, but the latest update to the site is now listing the device for $30 per month. The latter option also still includes the free Moto Mod projector. It’s currently unknown why the company may have opted to lower the price tag of its flagship model, but considering the smaller battery inside and the company’s push towards reliance on Moto Mods in order to improve the user experience, it’s possible that initial sales figures are not expected to be as high. After all, the original $100 increase in price over last year’s Moto Z Force was not exactly met with praise, so by lowering the price, perhaps the company can convince consumers to purchase the new model.

Either way, for those not interested in acquiring the smartphone directly through Motorola, prices at individual carriers remain unchanged, meaning Motorola’s new price is now the cheapest option. If the price drop is official, though, a drop in price when it comes to carrier offerings as well is not necessarily off the cards, due to the fact that carrier models tend to be cheaper than the unlocked ones offered by the manufacturers. Those wanting to take advantage of pre-order promotions have until August 10, which is when the device is set to launch in the US market. Currently, T-Mobile is offering a buy one get one free promotion, while Verizon is offering the device for $15 per month, down from the original $31.50 price tag. For now, though, it’s a case of waiting for official confirmation from the manufacturer regarding the lower pricing.