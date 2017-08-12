Moto Z2 Force Gets Put Through Durability Test

The Moto Z2 Force has just hit the shelves and it’s proving to be a nice device among most tech reviewers. It’s a device constructed out of metal and Motorola’s “ShatterShield” display, which makes this phone sound like quite a durable device. In the age where phones are constantly getting thinner and using more shatter prone materials, durability is always in question. When the durability of a phone comes into the mix, then it’s sure to attract the attention of Zack from “Jerryrig Everything.” The Moto Z2 Force was put through one of his famous durability tests, where the phone was scratched, burned and bent. It passed with flying colors, earning Zack’s seal of approval and a reluctant nod from people who scoffed at this device for being so obscenely thin.

The main story with the Moto Z2 Force is that ShatterShield display. It’s a shatter resistant panel which Lenovo boasts proudly. The company was hit with a bit of controversy over it, as it’s rather easy to scratch. Unlike the majority of flagship devices on the market nowadays, the Moto Z2 Force uses a plastic screen rather than a glass one. This is why it’s resistant to shattering, as plastic is less prone to shattering, but a drawback is the fact that plastic scratches much easier. Even fingernails can leave permanent marks on the display, which is very disheartening. The ShatterShield display is 5.5 inches at QHD resolution, employing the much loved Super AMOLED technology. The Moto Z2 Force is running on the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, accompanied by the Adreno 540 GPU. This is all backed up by 4 GB’s of RAM with 64 GB’s of internal storage which can be expanded via a Micro SD card. It’s rocking a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup with a front facing camera at 8-megapixels. Both front and rear camera packages have an LED flash, which is always nice to see. Keeping the lights on is a 2,730 mAh battery, which is a far cry from being significant in the year 2017. This phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Regardless of how many millimeters the Moto Z2 Force sheds in the sake of thinness, it still manages to be a durable device. A device that comes in at only 6.1 mm thick doesn’t scream durable, but Lenovo defied all odds and produced a device that can survive a scuff or two. As more manufacturers push boundaries in terms of features, camera technology and software, people tend to forget companies that push boundaries when it comes to durability. Despite the Moto Z2 Force having an easily scratched screen, this phone can stand to take a beating, just don’t go throwing it into any random flames.