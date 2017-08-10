Moto Z2 Force & 360 Camera Mod Go On Sale In The U.S.

The Moto Z2 Force and the 360 Camera Moto Mod are available for purchase in the United States as of today, Motorola Mobility confirmed on Thursday. The latest Android flagship from the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) can be purchased directly from the company or any of the fifth largest carriers in the country, and will also be available from Best Buy in the coming days. In accordance with the firm’s original promise, all consumers who purchase the Moto Z2 Force will also get one Moto Insta-Share Projector Mod free of charge. The phone accessory will be delivered to them by mail and there’s currently no word on how long will this particular promotion will last, though it likely depends on supplies.

The device is priced at $720 which can be paid off in installments by getting it on a carrier plan, while the 360 Camera Moto Mod has a price tag of $299.99. Originally announced last month, the Moto Z2 Force is Motorola’s first true flagship released this year and yet another product from the company that supports its proprietary Moto Mods. The handset boasts a 5.5-inch display panel with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440 pixels and is rather compact, measuring in at 155.8 x 76 x 6.1mm and weighing 143g. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s most powerful system-on-chip (SoC) to date and the first piece of silicon from the company manufactured on the 10nm process node. The Moto Z2 Force also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot by up to 256GB. The rear side of the handset houses two 12-megapixel lenses with an aperture of f/2.0 and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash, whereas its top bezel features a 5-megapixel camera module with f/2.2 aperture and another dual-LED flash unit.

The Moto Z2 Force runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with this particular software build being only lightly modified by Motorola, making it relatively similar to the stock Android experience. The handset is expected to be released in select European and other markets in the coming months, the OEM previously confirmed.

Buy the Moto Z2 Force: