Moto Z, Moto Z Droid Android 7.1.1 Kernel Source Code Is Out

Google had introduced the final build of Android 8.0 Oreo quite recently, and even though most Android OS-related news are regarding that version of the OS, we’re here to talk about Android 7.1.1 Nougat kernel source code for the Moto Z and Moto Z Droid. As you probably already guessed, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat kernel source code is now out for the two aforementioned smartphones, Motorola released it on GitHub, and you can access it by following the source link down below.

Now, by doing this, Motorola basically made it easier for developers to create custom ROMs for these two smartphones, and some of them have probably been waiting for this to happen for quite some time now. Now, it’s worth noting that the Android 7.0 Nougat kernel source code for these two phones has been available for quite some time now, about eight months ago. Now, the Moto Moto Z and Moto Z Droid actually received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update yesterday, in case you didn’t know, and you can read more about that by clicking here. In any case, the Moto Z and Moto Z Droid handsets are actually the same phones, though the ‘Droid’ one is Verizon-branded, but they are basically identical in both terms of specs and the design. These Moto Z devices are made out of metal and glass, and they’re really thin, as they measure only 5.2mm in thickness. Now, these two phones also carry rather small battery packs because of this, a 2,600mAh battery unit is included in each of these devices. Motorola has, however, included a set of connectors on the back, so that you can attach the company’s Moto Mods to this phone, and you opt to purchase the battery Moto Mod, battery life will hardly be an issue.

The Moto Z sports a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) AMOLED display, along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core SoC, and an Adreno 530 GPU for graphics. A 13-megapixel OIS snapper is available on the back of the Moto Z, and a 13-megapixel camera unit is included on the front side of this phone. Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow originally shipped on the Moto Z, as the phone was announced back in June last year.