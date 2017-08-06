Moto X4’s Dual Camera Setup Leaks In A Close-Up Render

A new render showing what’s understood to be the dual camera setup of the Moto X4 leaked online this weekend, having been shared by known industry insider Evan Blass. The image that can be seen above shows a close-up look at the supposedly primary imaging system of the upcoming Motorola Mobility-made Android mid-ranger that’s been the subject of numerous rumors in recent months but has yet to be officially announced. The two sensors comprising the main camera module of the device are arranged in a horizontal manner and are located beneath a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, the new render shows. The camera setup itself is circular and will slightly protrude from the rear panel of the Moto X4, previous sightings of the device indicated, though this particular detail isn’t perfectly obvious in the last render of the device shared by Blass.

The same insider recently revealed what’s said to be the final design of the Moto X4, claiming that the handset will have a glossy metal finish and rounded corners, i.e. be similar to the majority of other mobile offerings released by the Lenovo-owned company this year. According to the same leak, the display panel of the Moto X4 will be protected by 3D glass and the handset will be IP68-certified for resistance to dust particles and water. The back side of the smartphone is unlikely to feature a heart rate monitor and there’s still no indication of exactly what kind of lenses will the Moto X4 be sporting. The overall design of the phone indicates that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is now looking to adopt dual camera setups on a variety of its products and not just flagship offerings like the recently announced Moto Z2 Force.

The Moto X4 was previously rumored to be released earlier this summer and it’s still unclear whether the device was delayed for some reason or if initial reports on the matter were inaccurate. Both Motorola and its parent Lenovo already confirmed that they’ll be attending this year’s iteration of IFA Berlin that’s scheduled to start on September 1, which is the next opportunity for the handset to be unveiled.