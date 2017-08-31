Moto X4 To Become Available In September For €399 In Europe

The Motorola Moto X4 is a new ‘Moto X’ handset by the company, and a new mid-ranger Motorola is pushing to the market. This phone was announced earlier today, and in case you’re interested in its availability and pricing, read on. The Moto X4 will become available starting in September, and it will roll out to ‘various countries in Europe’, while it will cost €399, as per Motorola’s official website. Later on, the device will roll out to other markets, including the US, and the company says that it will hit the US (and a number of other markets) ‘later this fall’.

Now, in terms of the phone’s availability in the UK, the company confirmed that the Moto X4 will be available from the company’s official website (motorola.co.uk) and Carphone Warehouse starting next month, and it will be priced at £349, in case you were wondering. The Moto X4 is made out of metal and glass, and it sports that ‘oreo’ dual camera setup we’re used to seeing from Motorola’s phone lately. A fingerprint scanner can be found on the front side of this phone, and that button actually doubles as a home key. The device’s power / lock, volume up and volume down keys are on the right, while the phone’s back side is curved.

The Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It is worth noting that the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of storage might become available in some markets, but Motorola did not confirm anything just yet. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this phone, and a 3,000mAh battery is included in this phone as well, and it is not removable, but it does offer support for Turbo Charging. Two 12-megapixel snappers are placed on the back of this phone, and are helped by a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. We’re looking at a regular RGB lens here, which is helped by a wide-angle lens. A 16-megapixel front-facing shooter can be found on this phone as well, and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Moto X4. You can take a closer look at the Moto X4 specs by clicking here, just in case you’re interested.