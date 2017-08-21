Moto X4 Revealed By Motorola’s Official Retail Distributor

Motorola Mobility and Lenovo’s official retail distributor Homatelecom on Monday shared two photos of what’s thought to be the Moto X4, the upcoming Android mid-ranger which is expected to be officially unveiled later this week. The source of the images handles Lenovo and its subsidiary’s product distribution in Iran and is understood to be reliable as far as Moto-branded devices are confirmed, though its motivation for sharing the two photos remains unclear. The legitimacy of the images that can be seen below is strengthened by the fact that they show a device that’s nearly identical to a number of previous supposed sightings of the Moto X4, the latest one of which emerged online just a few hours ago.

The handset shown in the newly shared photographs bears Motorola’s signature “M” logo on the back panel, immediately below a circular camera module which houses a dual-lens setup comprised of two horizontally arranged sensors supported by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. Unlike some previously sighted models that featured a glossy finish, the body of the one that can be seen here seemingly has a matte texture and is otherwise identical to its supposed counterparts. The dual camera setup of the handset protrudes from its rear plate by around a millimeter and differs from the two-sensor system seen on the recently launched Moto Z2 Force by the placement of the LED flash. One of the two images also shows the device next to its specs list and while the image isn’t of a particularly high-resolution variety, some characteristics still aren’t blurry enough to be unintelligible. Those features include a 5.2-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, a Qualcomm-made SoC with eight ARM Cortex A53 cores clocked at 2.2GHz — likely the Snapdragon 630 — and a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

Other specs of the device seen in the recently uncovered image include two 12-megapixel rear sensors and a 16-megapixel front one, a secondary flash housed by the top bezel of the phone, and two memory configurations with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of flash memory, respectively. According to previous reports, Motorola is set to officially announce the Moto X4 in Brazil on Thursday, August 24.