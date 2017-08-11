Moto X4 Leaks In A Supposedly Official Press Render

Two variants of what’s said to be the Moto X4 were leaked online on Friday, with their supposedly official press render being originally obtained by Android Authority. The device seen in the image above boasts a relatively conventional design with regularly sized bezels, rounded corners, and a seemingly convex back plate. It’s shown in a black and light blue variant, both of which sport glossy metal finishes. The back side of the device houses a dual camera setup with two horizontally arranged sensors situated beneath a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The circular module seems to be protected by some kind of glass and slightly protrudes from the body of the handset, though it’s hard to tell whether its flash unit is also beneath that protective glass layer or if it’s only covered with plastic, with the latter scenario being a more common design choice in the industry, especially in the mid-range market segment to which the Moto X4 is expected to belong.

The newly leaked render shows a handset that’s mostly identical to another recent sighting of the device that was recorded just yesterday. The top bezel of the supposed Moto X4 features a single camera lens that’s rumored to be of the 16-megapixel variety and have an aperture of f/2.0 while also being supported by a dual-LED flash. The primary imaging system of the device was previously said to entail two 13-megapixel sensors, though the source of the new render claims that the setup will rely on a 12-megapixel module and an 8-megapixel wide-angle one. The former should have an f/2.0 aperture, whereas the latter’s is now being rumored to feature an aperture of f/2.2. According to the same source, the Moto X4 will be relatively compact, sporting a 5.2-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and measuring 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99mm in size while weighing only 163g. The Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is said to be working on four models of the device aimed at different markets, all of which should feature the Snapdragon 630, Qualcomm’s mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) announced earlier this year. North America, Latin America, and Europe are set to receive the version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, whereas a variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory will be available in select Asian markets, the sources said. All units will feature a 3,000mAh battery that won’t be removable due to the fact that the Moto X4 will supposedly be an IP68-certified smartphone.

It’s currently unclear when the Moto X4 may be officially unveiled, but Motorola Mobility previously confirmed it’ll be attending this year’s IFA which is set to kick off on September 1, which is the next opportunity for the company to announce its latest mid-ranger which is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.