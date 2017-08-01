Moto X4 Gets Certified In Indonesia, Launching In Asia Soon?

The Moto X4 is yet another Motorola-branded smartphone that has been a subject of rumors and leaks lately, and that handset has just popped up on POSTEL, which is Indonesia’s certification agency, think of it as an equivalent to the FCC. Phones usually pop up on POSTEL before they hit the Indonesian market, and afterwards they usually make their way to India, Malaysia and other Asian countries.

So, by the looks of it, the Moto X4 is about to get released in Asia soon, and it is clearly visible in the provided image down below, that this phone comes with a model number Motorola-XT1805, which is the Moto X4 it seems. Now, the Moto X4 had surfaced a number of times in the last couple of weeks and if a recent rumor is to be believed, this will be the first non-Google smartphone to offer Project Fi compatibility. Based on the leaked specs, the Moto X4 will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it will pack in 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel this smartphone, and a 3,000mAh battery will be included in this package as well. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and this phone will ship with a dual camera setup on the back. If rumors and leaks are accurate, the Moto X4 will sport a 12-megapixel shooter on the back, which will work in collaboration with an 8-megapixel snapper. A single 16-megapixel camera will be included on the front side of this phone, and the device is also rumored to offer water and dust resistance (IP68 rating).

Now, as far as the design is concerned, the Moto X4 will sport a physical home key below the display, and that button will act as both the phone’s home button and its fingerprint scanner. The Moto branding will be included on both the front and back sides of this smartphone, and the dual camera setup on the back will be implemented in a rather recognizable ‘oreo’, along with a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. The Moto X4 is rumored to cost around €350 in Europe, but we still don’t know what will its price be in Asia.