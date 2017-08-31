Moto X4 Boasts Quick Screenshots, IP68 Protection, And More

After a number of supposed delays, the Moto X4 was finally made official earlier today, boasting specs that put it in the upper mid-range segment of the smartphone market. However, devices made by Motorola Mobility were never solely focused on raw hardware power and were instead advertised as consistent and reliable creations that you can use as your daily drivers without any issues. The Moto X4 is not an exception to that rule, with the handset supporting a wide variety of unique features that are meant to ennoble the end-user experience of the smartphone and make it as useful and responsive as possible without overburdening the performance of what’s essentially stock Android Nougat.

One of the most universally useful functionalities of the new Moto X4 is Motorola’s well-known Moto Display. Initially introduced as the Active Display a few years back, this software feature is one the most effective implementations of an always-on display (AOD) solution ever created, and the same Moto Display that debuted on the Moto Z2 Play is also going to be available on the new Moto X4. A number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung have been pursuing mobile AODs for years, but quick replies, image thumbnails, and a broad range of other small yet noticeable improvements introduced with the latest iteration of Motorola’s take on this technology is more than enough to make the Moto Display one of the most prominent software features of the company’s latest mid-ranger. Anyone who appreciates efficient software design and primarily sees their mobile device as a tool will almost certainly appreciate the new and improved Moto Display supported by this handset. A similar argument could be made for Quick Screenshots, Moto Key, and all of the other functionalities unique to the Moto lineup.

While this isn’t the first Moto-branded smartphone with a dual camera setup, its primary imaging system is still one of its main selling points, boasting a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel one, both of which are backed by advanced imaging software with support for features like selective blur and filtering, beautification, and Professional mode. The front-facing 16-megapixel sensor is also advertised as being extremely capable for a secondary camera, being able to capture sharp images in poor light conditions and having a dedicated Selfie Panorama mode. Motorola’s decision to implement the Dual Autofocus Pixel technology into its latest offering should also allow consumers to benefit from improved focus speeds in all kinds of lighting conditions, the company said, suggesting that its new mid-ranger is a great fit for all (mobile) photography enthusiasts.

Another key characteristic of the Moto X4 is its IP68-certified resistance to dust and water which is a somewhat unique feature in the context of Motorola’s product lineup as not even the high-end Moto Z2 Force boasts this capability. Coupled with an anodized aluminum frame and Corning’s Gorilla Glass protection, Motorola’s latest device should prove to be a reliable companion, the OEM suggested. Furthermore, the handset supports the latest Bluetooth 5.0 communications standard and also ships with NFC and a supposedly fast fingerprint reader embedded into its physical Home button. The Moto X4 isn’t a dual-SIM device, yet it has a dedicated microSD card slot which can support up to 2TB of additional memory, though you’ll have a hard time fully benefiting from this capability due to the relative lack of 2TB microSD cards on the market.

Like many of the Lenovo-owned company’s recent offerings, the Moto X4 also boasts support for fingerprint gestures, allowing you to quickly navigate your screen by simply swiping your fingerprint scanner in various directions. Another one of the phone’s special features related to intuitive controls is the double chop for flashlight shortcut that provides you with an extremely quick way of enabling and disabling the LED flash unit on the new Moto X4. Anyone on the lookout for a similar method of launching the phone’s camera is also in luck, with the Moto X4 featuring the well-known double twist for camera shortcut that allows you to start recording anything by simply twisting your wrist twice while holding the phone. All of those unique software features are implemented in a non-intrusive manner as the Moto X4 still runs a near-stock system image of Android 7.1 Nougat, which will likely allow the OEM to release monthly security patches for the device in a relatively swift manner as it won’t have to account for too many of its own system modifications while optimizing Google’s future security updates for the handset.