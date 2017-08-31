Moto X4 Appears In New Photos & Renders Ahead Of Its Launch

The Moto X4 appeared yet again in two new real-life images earlier today, in addition to leaking in a handful of renders which can be seen below. Rumors of Motorola Mobility’s upcoming mid-ranger have been circulating the industry for half a year now and reports of a new addition to the Moto X series started emerging as early as last summer. The device that’s now finally set to be commercialized was presumably changed in a significant manner over the last year and the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer likely scrapped numerous prototypes before settling on the final design and specifications of its latest smartphone.

The newly leaked device has already been sighted on many occasions, with the latest leaks corroborating previous reports about its general aesthetic and capabilities. The Moto X4 is thus set to feature a dual camera setup on its rear panel entailing two horizontally arranged imaging sensors situated on a circular plate which slightly protrudes from the handset’s body and is accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The main lens is said to be of the 12-megapixel variety, whereas the other one should be an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Industry insiders recently claimed that the Moto X4 will be sold in Sterling Blue and Super Black color options and will be marketed as an extremely compact device, measuring 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99mm in size and tipping the scales at 163g. The device should feature the Snapdragon 630, one of Qualcomm’s latest mid-range mobile chips which is said to be extremely power-efficient and should make the most of the phone’s 3,000mAh battery which won’t be removable due to the fact that Motorola opted to make the Moto X4 an IP68-certified device, industry sources previously said.

The handset should be available in two variants, with the more affordable model having 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, and the other version shipping with 64GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM. The top bezel of the Moto X4 is said to house a 16-megapixel camera module with support for the Adaptive Low Light mode which should also be accompanied by another LED flash. A Moto X4 booth was spotted in Berlin, Germany, just yesterday, indicating that the handset is set to be unveiled at IFA 2017 which is officially starting tomorrow, with sources claiming that Motorola will announce its new mid-ranger later today.