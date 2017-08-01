Moto G5S & G5S Plus Mid-Rangers Are Official, Out This Month

Motorola Mobility on Tuesday officially announced the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, its latest pair of Android-powered mid-rangers that are meant to provide an upgrade over the original Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this spring. Both handsets have been the subjects of numerous leaks and rumors for months now, with most recent reports about them turning out to be relatively accurate.

The Moto G5S is equipped with a 5.2-inch Full HD display panel and is powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 430, an octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) equipped with eight cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz and the Adreno 505 GPU. The rear plate of the device features a 16-megapixel camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) accompanied by a dual-LED flash, whereas its top bezel houses a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor. The aluminum body of the Moto G5S protects a 3,000mAh battery that should be able to guarantee a full day of operation on a single charge, Motorola claims, adding that the cell powering the handset boasts TurboPower charging support and can hence work for five hours after just 15 minutes of charging via a micro-USB port. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, with the OS itself being lightly modified by the Lenovo-owned company and featuring a number of its proprietary software features including Quick Reply and Night Display. The device will be released in select markets this month in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, though Motorola apparently has no plans to launch it in the United States. In Europe, the Moto G5S will retail for €249 ($294), though its price may vary depending on the exact market and its value-added tax rate.

The Moto G5S Plus features a 5.5-inch Full HD screen and will be available in two variants, with the base model offering 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, whereas the more expensive version will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. Just like its smaller counterpart, the handset is equipped with a microSD card slot that supports up to 128GB of additional memory. Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 625 is powering the device, featuring eight cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz and the Adreno 506 graphics chip. The rear plate of the Moto G5S Plus boasts a dual camera setup comprised of two 13-megapixel sensors, with one being of the monochrome variety and the other one being tasked with only capturing colors. The device ships with a 3,000mAh battery and Android 7.1 Nougat and will be available in the U.S. this fall for an undisclosed price. Some European countries and other markets will get it as early as this month, with the more affordable model starting at €299 ($353) on the Old Continent.