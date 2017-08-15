Moto E4 Plus Now Available At Republic Wireless For $199

Prepaid carrier, Republic Wireless, has added the Moto E4 Plus to its product portfolio, whereby the smartphone can be purchased unlocked without a contract. The carrier is currently offering the budget handset for $199 with a SIM card included, and it is also offering financing supported by AFFIRM. If you opt for said financing, you will have to pay $12 to AFFIRM on a monthly basis for 18 months, bringing the total cost of the Moto E4 Plus to around $216. Republic Wireless is also offering its Clear Choice Plans to customers, and rates start at $15 per month, while the most expensive plan costs $90. All plans offered by the carrier come with free unlimited calls, SMS, and also Wi-Fi data.

The $199 price tag currently being offered by Republic Wireless is significantly higher than the retail price set at $180. Retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy offer it at the aforementioned price. If you would like to pick one up from Republic Wireless, you may do so by heading to its official online store where it is available in two colors, Fine Gold, and Iron Gray. The Moto E4 Plus is Motorola’s take on an entry-level smartphone. One of the main attractions of the handset is the battery life, which comes in the form of a large 5,000mAh non-removable battery. To juice up the large battery, Motorola has included its Rapid Charging feature in the device along with a 10W wall charger. Other specs include a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and a pixel density of 267 pixels per inch, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Processing power is provided by the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 system-on-chip (SoC) clocked at 1.4GHz. The Moto E4 Plus being offered by Republic Wireless packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard memory expandable via a microSD card up to 128GB. To cater to the selfie-centric crowd, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera assisted by its own LED flash can be found on the front of the phone. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with HDR, autofocus, and an LED flash. This 4G LTE-enabled smartphone features a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button located on the front and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.