Moto E4 Plus Now Available on Amazon, Shipping August 11th

Amazon has added another smartphone to its Prime Exclusive lineup of devices, and that’s the Moto E4 Plus. It’s a slightly larger device than the Moto E4 and the Moto G5 Plus, which are already available from Amazon as Prime Exclusive smartphones, sporting a 5.5-inch display. The Moto E4 Plus starts at just $139, and for what you’re getting, that’s not a bad price.

The Moto E4 Plus has a 5.5-inch 1280×720 resolution display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor which is an quad-core 1.4GHz processor that is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Or you can step up to the model with 32GB of storage for a bit more. There is a micro SD card slot available, in case you need a bit more storage, and as with all Motorola smartphones, Adoptable Storage is also included. Motorola has included a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter, and there is a massive 5,000mAh battery inside, which should definitely keep it going all day long, especially with that lower-resolution display and slower processor. The Moto E4 Plus is not waterproof, but it is water resistant, as is the case with all of its smartphones these days. It does use a micro USB port for charging, and there is a fingerprint sensor, which is a bit surprising given the price point here.

Moto E4 Plus definitely isn’t a contender for smartphone of the year, but coming in at just $139 for the 16GB model and $159 for the 32GB model, this isn’t a bad smartphone. Of course, at those prices, that does include ads on your lock screen. Now if you don’t want ads, that brings the price back up to $179 and $199 respectively. Now if you just need a smartphone now and can’t afford that extra $40, that’s fine too. You can always pay the extra $40 at any time to remove those ads. Which is a good idea for Amazon. Remember that all of Amazon’s apps will also be pre-installed on this device, which means you’ll want to uninstall whatever apps you don’t use, since space is limited on these two models, especially the 16GB model.