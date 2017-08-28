More Than 100 Motorola Employees Do Moto Z2 Force Drop Test

A new advertisement, released by the YouTube channel of Motorola US, highlights the ShatterShield display of the Moto Z2 Force. To test the shatterproof nature of the handset’s display, more than 100 Motorola employees from Chicago participated in what the manufacturer calls as the “Hello World’s Largest Phone Drop.” The employees dropped the smartphone at shoulder height on two separate occasions, and it seems none of the smartphones’ screens shattered.

The ShatterShield display is a mainstay of Motorola’s flagship handsets, with the first iteration of the feature arriving with the Motorola Droid Turbo 2. The screen is comprised of five different protective layers and a flexible OLED panel, which is manufactured using the P-OLED technology. The panel absorbs shocks and allows the display to flex when the phone is dropped. Over the years, the ShatterShield display was improved in order to make the feature more competitive. In its latest iteration, Lenovo switched to a 3D design, although most the materials used for the screens have remained the same. However, there are drawbacks to using a shatterproof display, and among them is the increased tendency of the screen to scratch. Repeated reports of scratching have prompted the manufacturer to encourage its customers to buy a separate screen protector.

The Moto Z2 Force is equipped with a Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of an octa-core Kryo 280 CPU and the Adreno 540 GPU. Beneath the ShatterShield Display, users will find a 5.5-inch P-OLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. The units sold in the United States sport 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage, while the devices shipped internationally contain 6GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage. The handset is also equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which consists of two 12-megapixel sensors, while the front-facing camera sports a 5-megapixel shooter. To keep the lights on, the device has a 2,730mAh battery, while support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 is also included for fast top-ups. A fingerprint scanner is located below the display, while POGO Pins for connecting Moto Mods are placed on the back. In the United States, the Moto Z2 Force is sold by all major wireless carriers.