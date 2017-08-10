Modius May Assist With Weight Loss Through Brain Stimulation

A new wearable is under development by Neurovalens may soon come to market with the goal of tackling obesity head-on. Using an understanding of how brain activity can be linked to weight and which areas of the brain are responsible, the device – which has been dubbed The Mobius Headset – effectively tricks the brain into thinking the body is working harder than it is. The result is that the headset triggers a portion of the brain, the hypothalamus, to cause a decrease in fat storage. That can ultimately allow more fat to be burned by the wearer at any given time, according to research and testing.

Neurovalens was started as a collaborative effort between co-founders Paul McGeoch and Jason McKeown, two neuroscientists out of the University of California San Diego, and British doctors. Beyond the headset’s electrical stimulation to a user’s vestibular nerve and the resulting fat storage response, testing within the company seems to show that the technology can both decrease appetite and boost metabolic rate. Modius is intended to be worn for up to 45 minutes per day, but McKeown is quick to remind everybody that Modius is best used in “conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise.” That’s not to say that body fat won’t be lost regardless of those two factors. However, the tens of thousands of hours spent testing and researching the technology show that the body-fat percentage lost under those circumstances is significantly higher.

So, it seems that there is still no easy, one-step, quick way to lose weight, even with the advances made by Neurovalens with The Modius Headset. With that said, the company’s newly revealed medical device does give users an edge over more traditional weight loss programs or supplements. The headset and the research behind it could also take the entire field of medicine much closer to a point where obesity will no longer be a widespread problem. The project was also recently added to Indiegogo and has already passed by its initial fundraising goal of $75,000 USD. Moreover, those backing the campaign will get a discount of around 50 percent off the full price of $499 at release. The wearable comes with a money-back guarantee, as well, for those supporting its launch via the campaign.