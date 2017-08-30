Misfit Vapor With Android Wear 2.0 Launches In Oct. For $199

Smart wearable manufacturer and Fossil Group subsidiary Misfit has revealed the launch details of its upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, the Misfit Vapor. Originally announced at CES 2017 and planned to hit the shelves this summer, the Misfit Vapor is now being prepared for an official market launch which will take place in October. As of this writing, prospective buyers can visit the official Misfit website and use their email address to pre-register their interest in the upcoming pre-purchase period.

Spec-wise, the Misfit Vapor seems unchanged compared to the model initially showcased at CES 2017 in Las Vegas; The wearable is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 system-on-chip and offers 4GB of on-board memory. The smartwatch features a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch, and is equipped with a wide variety of sensors including an altimeter and accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an optical heart rate sensor, all of which are supposed to be working together to deliver a “world-class fitness tracking” solution, according to the manufacturer. The wrist wearable also takes advantage of built-in GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, and features a 44mm satin-finished stainless steel upper casing as well as a touch-sensitive bezel for navigating the menus. The device promises water resistance up to 50 meters and it can be paired with any smartphone running iOS 9 or Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and later OS versions.

The Misfit Vapor will be powered by Google’s operating system for smartwatches, Android Wear 2.0, and the watchmaker’s official press release specifies a number of features and improvements provided by the new platform. Those include a customizable watch face, additional fitness information that can be centralized within Google Fit, support for on-board music and standalone Android Wear 2.0 applications, as well as the built-in Google Assistant. The Misfit Vapor will be released in Jet Black and Rose Gold paired with differently colored wristbands, and will be available for purchase for the price of $199. The smartwatch should hit the company’s virtual shelves in October, and prospective buyers should soon get an opportunity to pre-purchase the device ahead of time, though it remains to be seen whether the company is planning to offer any kind of incentives for consumers who place an advanced order for its latest product.