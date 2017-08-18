Midnight Black Honor 9 Variant Is Now Available In Europe

The Midnight Black Honor 9 model is now available in Europe as well, you can purchase it through the company’s official vMall store, though keep in mind that it is now available through every European vMall site. If you open the vmall.eu website (source link down below), you will be able to choose between a number of European sites, the device is currently available via most of those sites, but not from the UK one. Having said that, the price of the phone will vary from one site to the other, but the good news is, every single one of those websites can ship the device all over Europe, so it doesn’t really matter from where you purchase it.

The Midnight Black Honor 9 model is currently priced at €429 over at French vMall store, and it actually comes with a free Honor Band 3 fitness tracker. You can choose between the black and blue variants of the Honor Band 3, and the shipping is free if you’re from France, same goes for other vMall stores, if a vMall store is set in the country you live in, shipping will be free. If you happen to live somewhere else, you will need to pay around €30 in order to get the phone shipped your way, and it will take 1-3 days in order for it to arrive to your location. The Glacier Gray and Sapphire Blue color variants of the Honor 9 have been available in Europe for quite some time now, and they can still be purchased through either of the vMall stores. The price point is identical for all the Honor 9 color variants, so you don’t have to worry about that.

The Honor 9 has been announced back in June in China, and about two weeks later, its European launch followed, also in June. The Midnight Black model was introduced in mid-July in China, and it took Honor about a month to make it available in Europe it seems. The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, it sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM (6GB RAM variant also exists, but it’s not available through vMall in Europe) and 64GB of native storage. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the Honor 9, and the device packs in a 3,200mAh battery on the inside. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device and on top of it, you’re getting Huawei Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin.