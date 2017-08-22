Micromax Canvas Infinity With A Full Vision Display Launched

Micromax on Tuesday announced its latest smartphone in the form of the Canvas Infinity which is set to go on sale in India starting September 1. The device will be exclusively available from Amazon India and pre-registrations for the handset are already being accepted by the online retailer. It will only be available in Black for the time being and will be priced at Rs. 9,999 ($156). Amazon India will also be bundling the phone with a number of offers including a cashback of Rs. 250 ($4) if customers purchase the Canvas Infinity with Amazon Pay. In addition, the first 100,000 customers will be eligible to receive five Kindle e-books for free if they download and sign up for the Kindle app for Android. However, Amazon has mentioned that the offer is only available for first-time users of the service. Amazon is also offering a 24-hour service promise, whereby the company will grant users a replacement unit if any smartphone brought to any one of its service centers is not fixed within 24 hours.

Indian wireless carrier Reliance Jio is also running a promotion for customers who purchase the Canvas Infinity, as its users who pick up the handset may get up to 30GB of additional data. The Canvas Infinity happens to be a mid-range handset with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass. It sports an aspect ratio of 18:9 and Micromax has limited its bezels to the point that the handset features what the company refers to as the Full Vision display with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the device is the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU, supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The main camera of the Canvas Infinity is a 13-megapixel shooter with an LED flash, while selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel sensor located on the front of the smartphone. Both cameras have an aperture of f/2.0 and support 1080p video recording. Also, a 2,900mAh removable battery can be found inside the phone and can supposedly last up to 420 hours on standby on a single charge.

The Canvas Infinity runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and Micromax has stated that it will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, though no specific date has been given for the rollout of the new software. Connectivity options of this 4G LTE device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. A fingerprint sensor has also been included on the rear of the handset, just below the camera module.