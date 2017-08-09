MetroPCS Intros A $50 Unlimited Plan With A $25 Extra Line

MetroPCS has unveiled a new unlimited back-to-school deal that will net customers a single line of unlimited talk, text, and LTE data for $50, with each additional line costing only $25 and the offer extending to up to five lines in total. This essentially makes it the best deal out there for only two lines and highly competitive for larger family plans. On top of that, adding an extra $10 to the total plan adds in 8GB of tethering per line for up to five lines. This means that two people can get a plan for only $75, or $85 with tethering, and a family of four could get a plan for only $125 or $135 with tethering. Those are flat figures, since T-Mobile and MetroPCS roll taxes and fees into the advertised plan costs.

On top of the plan deals, MetroPCS is offering switchers from other networks an instant rebate on all devices, up to $100 off for each line ported over. This puts any phone under $100, such as the LG K20 Plus, within reach for free. Other fairly good devices that you could get for free by porting in a line during this deal include the Moto E4, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, LG K7, and the ZTE ZMAX PRO, easily the most powerful phone on this list. Those who aren’t on too strict of a budget can just as easily put that $100 per line credit toward bigger, better devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8, though the rebates can’t stack, so you can’t port in 5 lines and buy the Galaxy S8 for under $300.

The LG K20 Plus is the main device being promoted here, having debuted on the network only recently. It normally sells for $169, but is currently on sale for $99 and is eligible for the rebate program. For that amount, you get a 5.3-inch screen with 2.5D edges set at 720 by 1,280 pixels. Above that, you’ll find a 5-megapixel front camera, while a 13-megapixel unit sits around the back. The device comes with a 2,800mAh battery, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Android 7.0 Nougat is also part of the package, skinned with LG’s proprietary mobile user interface.