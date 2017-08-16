Mercury Silver UMIDIGI S2 Pro Will Feature 6GB Of RAM

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is UMIDIGI’s upcoming, Galaxy S8-inspired, smartphone which has been teased by the company already, and now UMIDIGI announced that a Mercury Silver variant of this phone will also be available. This smartphone will be extremely glossy, which is something you’ll either love or hate, though thanks to its Silver color, it should hide fingerprints better than the black model, at least in theory.

The UMIDIGI S2 Pro will be the company’s new flagship, and we still do not know when will the UMIDIGI S2 Pro Mercury Silver edition become available. The UMIDIGI S2 Pro is coming this October, as per the company’s website, and the Mercury Edition of the device will probably follow soon after, so either in late October, or November, perhaps. Now, as far as specs are concerned, the UMIDIGI S2 Pro Mercury Silver edition will sport a 5.99-inch edge-to-edge display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Now, in addition to that, the phone will sport a 5,100mAh battery, which should be more than enough to handle this phone, even when intensive use is concerned. UMIDIGI actually applied what is called the ‘Electrophoresis Method’ in order to make this phone extra glossy, and the company claims that Apple actually used a similar technique for the iPhone 7.

Now, if you take a look at the two provided images in the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see the device itself. These are renders of the UMIDIGI S2 Pro Mercury Silver edition, as real life images are still not available. You can definitely see that the phone is inspired by the Galaxy S8 (Plus), while you can also see that it will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on its back. The back side of the phone will be curved, so the device should fit in most hands without a problem, though chances are it will be somewhat slippery, which is not anything new, most flagship devices out there are slippery. Now, the company also mentioned that this device is made out of anodized aluminum, which is a process that makes aluminum even harder, and that benefits the phone, as it is more sturdy as a result.