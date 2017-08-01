Meizu’s PRO 7 Smartphones Could Be On The Way To Europe

Meizu had introduced the Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus handsets quite recently in China, and it seems likes the company will release these two phones in Europe as well. Meizu had started promoting the Meizu PRO 7 devices in Europe, the company has shared some promo materials on its Twitter pages in both Spain and France, which suggests that it’s getting ready to release the Meizu PRO 7 devices in Europe. On its Spanish Twitter page, Meizu shared an image of the Meizu PRO 7, and teased its camera and dual display. On its French Twitter page, the company shared the display size of both the Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, while a promo video was posted as well.

Meizu is mainly selling its smartphones in China, but they’re also active in a number of other countries, so this does not exactly come to us as a surprise. The Meizu PRO 7 and the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will go on sale in China on August 5, though registrations for the first flash sale are already active in Meizu’s homeland. The Meizu PRO 7 is inferior to the Meizu PRO 7 Plus due to its spec sheet, but these two devices look identical on the outside, save for the difference in size. The Meizu PRO 7 sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED panel, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus comes with a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display. Both devices sports a secondary AMOLED panel on the back, and that display is placed below the dual camera setup. The Meizu PRO 7 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, which is the company’s mid-range chip, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus ships with the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor.

The Meizu PRO 7 packs in 4GB of RAM and comes in 64GB and 128GB storage flavors, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus ships with 6GB of RAM and can be purchased in 64GB and 128GB storage models. Two 12-megapixel snappers are placed on the back of these two devices, and a single 16-megapixel shooter is available up front. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on these two smartphones, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Meizu’s Flyme OS skin. Both phones offer fast charging as well, Meizu’s very own mCharge solution, and the two phones also include a 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh battery packs, respectively.

