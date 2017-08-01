Meizu X2 Images Leak, Circular Secondary Display Spotted

A set of leaked images recently surfaced online, and those images seem to show off the Meizu X2. Now, this phone will sport a secondary display on its back, it seems, and this is a circular display. These leaks come about a week after the company announced the Meizu PRO 7 and Meizu PRO 7 Plus handsets. Unlike the Meizu PRO 7 (Plus), which included a rectangular shaped second screen at the rear, the Meizu X2 instead opts for a circular display which seems to be inspired by the previous iterations of LG devices like the LG G3 and its ‘Quick Circle’ cases. The leaked images show off two features for the device, namely, a clock and a charging icon/animation. The Meizu X2 might ship with similar features that are available in the Meizu PRO 7 and the PRO 7 Plus, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

The Meizu X2’s back side seems to include a rear glass cover which provides a glossy finish to the device. The back of the device also houses a rear camera and a single LED flash. Although the images are pretty grainy, hints of a USB-Type C port are visible at the bottom of the device. Unfortunately, the leaks make no mention whatsoever of the specs this device may have, but seeing that the device’s unveiling is still far away, expect further leaks to relay more information regarding the handset. The circular secondary display will likely feature an AMOLED panel, or at least that’s what is expected to happen, as Meizu included such a display on the back of the Meizu PRO 7 devices as well. The Meizu X2 is highly likely to follow in the footsteps of previous Meizu devices and include a MediaTek Helio processor in this phone, possibly the Helio P20 or the Helio P25.

With almost little to no information available about the device itself, the pricing on the device is anyone’s guess, but the omission of a dual camera strongly suggests that it may be a mid-ranged device indeed. It is still unknown whether Meizu plans to release this phone in China only, or will it reach other markets as well.