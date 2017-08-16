Meizu M6 Note Leaks In Two New Real-Life Images

Two real-life images of what’s believed to be the Meizu M6 Note appeared online on Wednesday, having initially been shared on Chinese social media network Weibo. The original posting has since been removed for an unknown reason but not before it started circulating the World Wide Web, with the two photographs that can be seen above depicting a device that may be the same one that leaked just yesterday. The source of the two images claimed that the Meizu M6 Note will sport a dual camera setup on its rear panel, thus reiterating previous reports about the handset. Additionally, the insider said that the primary imaging system of the device will support optical image stabilization (OIS), though it’s unclear whether that will only apply to one or both of its rear sensors.

Finally, the source stated that the upcoming handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip (SoC), Qualcomm’s mid-range piece of mobile silicon that the San Diego, California-based semiconductor company launched in early 2016. The same SoC already debuted in a wide variety of Android handsets like the Huawei G9 Plus, Moto Z Play, Samsung Galaxy C7, and some variants of the ASUS ZenFone 3, most of which were praised for offering lengthy battery life. The inclusion of a Snapdragon-series chip would mark a departure for the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) which traditionally opted to make devices with MediaTek-made chips but if the latest report is accurate, Meizu’s decision to opt for Qualcomm at the expense of MediaTek would mark yet another trouble for the latter whose operations are already said to be on a decline and are reportedly set to miss on the firm’s original 2017 shipment estimates.

Meizu already confirmed that the M6 Note is scheduled to be officially launched next Wednesday, August 23. This is the same date that’s already set for the unveiling of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 but apart from their names, the two phablets aren’t expected to be too similar seeing how Meizu is said to be targeting the mid-range market segment with its latest offering and likely won’t be offering its next device globally. According to previous rumors, the M6 Note will ship with a 4,000mAh battery powering a 5.5-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, with its latest sighting also revealing the existence of the Meizu’s signature “mBack” home button on the bottom bezel of the handset.