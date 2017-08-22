Meizu M6 Note Leaks In Real Life Images Prior To Launch

Meizu will introduce the Meizu M6 Note tomorrow, August 23, and a couple of new images of the device have just surfaced, and they give us a good idea as to what the phone will look like, even though a clear case is applied on top of its design, well, that’s true for two out of three images down below. In the second image you even get to see the phone without a case, but only a part of its back. Meizu had teased a switch to a dual camera setup for the ‘M Note’ line recently, and the company also hinted that the Meizu M6 Note will see some changes in the SoC department, which suggested that it might ship with one of Qualcomm’s SoCs, as Meizu signed a global licensing agreement with the company at the end of last year.

Now, two cameras on the back of this phone are clearly visible in the first image that is provided down below, and it’s also quite obvious that one sensor will be larger than the other. Above the dual camera setup, you will find a quad-LED flash setup Meizu included, and the volume up, volume down and power / lock keys can be found on the right. A 3.5mm headphone jack is placed on the bottom of the device, while a Type-C USB port lies next to it, and on the other side of the phone’s bottom you will notice a loudspeaker. This phone actually popped up on Geekbench yesterday, and that listing more or less confirmed that the device will ship with 4GB of RAM, even though a 3GB RAM variant has also been mentioned in a recent leak. Those two models of the device are also said to included 32GB and 64GB of native storage, respectively, and Geekbench reported that Android 7.1.2 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Meizu M6 Note. Now, it is possible that we’ll get Android 7.0 or 7.1 instead, but we’ll just have to wait and see. One thing is for sure, though, Meizu’s Flyme OS will come pre-installed on top of Google’s operating system.

The Meizu M6 Note is expected to sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it will be fueled by either the Helio P25 SoC by MediaTek, or one of Qualcomm’s processor, possibly the Snapdragon 625. Both of these processors are 64-bit octa-core setups, and it’s also worth noting that rumors said that a dual 13-megapixel setup will be included on the back of the Meizu M6 Note. Well, considering that the upper camera sensor is larger than the one below it (in the provided image), it is probable that we’ll get different sensors on the Meizu M6 Note. The device will be made out of metal, and if a recent rumor is accurate, the 4GB RAM model of the Meizu M6 Note might end up costing 1,599 Yuan ($237).

