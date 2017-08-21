Meizu M6 Note Hits Geekbench With 4GB Of RAM, Android 7.1.2

Meizu had announced recently that the Meizu M6 Note will get announced on August 23, and the device has just surfaced on Geekbench. The source has more or less confirmed that the Meizu M6 Note will ship with 4GB of RAM, and it also says that Android 7.1.2 Nougat will come pre-installed on it, though that part might not be true, it is possible that this is just a test build, and that Android 7.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device with Meizu’s Flyme OS skin. Geekbench also mentions that the device is fueled by an octa-core SoC clocked at 2GHz, and even though Geekbench doesn’t reveal anything, it is quite possible we’re looking at the Snapdragon 625 here. The device actually managed to score 848 points in the single-core benchmark, while it hit 4,215 in the multi-core test.

Meizu had signed a global licensing agreement with Qualcomm at the end of last year, and we’re still waiting for the company to introduce a smartphone which is fueled by one of Qualcomm’s processors. Well, the Meizu M6 Note might be one of those devices, as Meizu did tease a change in the SoC department for the ‘M Note’ series, by specifically mentioning the Meizu M6 Note. In addition to that, the Meizu M6 Note will almost certainly ship with a dual camera setup on the back, not only did the device leak with such a setup on its back, but the company also teased a change for the camera setup as well, by mentioning that the Meizu M6 Note will be the first to bring such significant change. The Meizu M6 Note will be made out of metal, just like its predecessors, and it will include Meizu’s mBack multifunctional key below its display. This button actually functions as a physical home key, capacitive back key and a fingerprint scanner.

Now, according to the latest leak, the Meizu M6 Note will sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display, 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. That leak said that the device will ship with the Helio P25 SoC, but it is possible that the Snapdragon 625 will fuel this device instead. Two 13-megapixel snappers are expected to be available on the back of the Meizu M6 Note, and a 4,000mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of this package. That leak also mentioned that the 4GB RAM variant of the Meizu M6 Note will cost 1,599 Yuan ($237), though it remains to be seen how accurate is that info.

